Tiananmen Square Vigil Organizers are apprehended by Hong Kong police.

Multiple members of the group behind the city’s Tiananmen Square vigils were arrested by Hong Kong police on Wednesday, a day after their organization said they would refuse to comply with a national security inquiry.

The Hong Kong Alliance announced three members – Simon Leung, Sean Tang, and Chan To-wai – were arrested on Wednesday morning in a brief statement to media.

Another member, attorney Chow Hang-tung, was also seen being brought away in handcuffs by police from her office in the city’s central business district, according to an AFP correspondent. The arrests and charges have yet to be confirmed by the police.

The alliance is one of several pro-democracy organizations being probed under a tough national security statute enacted by China on Hong Kong to quell dissent after massive and frequently violent protests erupted more than two years ago.

Last month, investigators demanded financial and operational information from the alliance, accusing it of acting as a “foreign agent.”

Since its foundation in 1989, the request includes the personal information of all members, all meeting minutes, financial data, and any exchanges with other NGOs pushing for democracy and human rights in China.

Members of the alliance gave police a letter on Tuesday, the deadline for the request, claiming that the request was illegal and arbitrary, and that no evidence of their crime had been supplied.

The alliance also denied being foreign agents, claiming to be a native organization that advocates for Hong Kong residents.

On Tuesday night, Hong Kong’s national security police issued a statement warning that people who fail to comply with their investigations could face a fine and up to a year in prison.

Hong Kong is currently being remade in China’s authoritarian image.

Several democracy figures, including members of the alliance, have been imprisoned on national security accusations, and an official effort to rid the city of everyone deemed “unpatriotic” has begun.

The alliance, formally known as the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Chinese Patriotic Democratic Movements, was previously one of the city’s most conspicuous symbols of political diversity.

It held enormous candlelight vigils in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park every June 4, the anniversary of China’s tragic Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, which were regularly attended by tens of thousands of citizens, with numbers rising in recent years as anger over Beijing’s handling of the city grew.

Many of the vigils’ slogans called for Chinese democracy and an end to one-party rule.

For such political resistance, tolerance is required.