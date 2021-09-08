Tiananmen Square Vigil Organizers are apprehended by Hong Kong police.

Four members of the group organizing the city’s Tiananmen Square vigils were arrested by Hong Kong police on Wednesday, a day after they refused to assist with a national security inquiry.

The Hong Kong Alliance is the most recent victim of China’s draconian national security law, which was enacted last year in the city to quell dissent following massive and often violent democracy protests.

Security police dragged prominent barrister Chow Hang-tung, the alliance’s vice-chairwoman, away in handcuffs from her office building in the city’s central business district.

The alliance added in a statement that three more members of the organization – Simon Leung, Sean Tang, and Chan To-wai – were arrested on Wednesday morning.

According to the national security statute, police detained three males and one lady for “not supplying information.”

The alliance is one of numerous pro-democracy organizations that the city’s newly formed national security section is looking into.

Last month, investigators demanded financial and operational information from the organisation, accusing it of acting as a “foreign agent.”

Since its foundation in 1989, the request includes the personal information of all members, all meeting minutes, financial data, and any exchanges with other NGOs pushing for democracy and human rights in China.

Members of the alliance gave police a letter on Tuesday, the deadline for the request, claiming that the request was illegal and arbitrary, and that no evidence of their crime had been supplied.

The alliance also denied being foreign agents, claiming to be a native organization that advocates for Hong Kong residents.

“Any law enforcement actions done by law enforcement agencies are based on evidence and rigorously follow the law,” the Security Bureau said following the arrests, threatening individuals who refuse to cooperate with fines and up to six months in prison.

Hong Kong is currently being remade in China’s authoritarian image.

Several democracy figures, including members of the alliance, have been imprisoned on national security accusations, and an official effort to rid the city of everyone deemed “unpatriotic” has begun.

With each month bringing more rules and limits, the commercial hub’s previously outspoken spirit has been altered during the last year.

Films are now being restricted for political content, curriculums are being changed, dissident musicians and popstars are having difficulty finding venues, and scores of civil society organizations have disbanded.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Chinese Patriotic Democratic Movements is the official name of the group. Brief News from Washington Newsday.