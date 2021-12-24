Tiananmen Square artwork has been removed from two more Hong Kong universities.

Two Hong Kong universities removed sculptures commemorating Beijing’s 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square democracy protestors on Friday, as authorities continue to clear the southern Chinese territory of all signs of the fatal incident.

The removals follow the demolition of a statue commemorating the brutal crackdown by Hong Kong’s oldest university, which sparked outrage from activists and dissident artists in Hong Kong and around the world.

For a long time, Hong Kong was the only city in China where public commemorations of the Tiananmen Square massacre were tolerated, with thousands of people coming each year to commemorate democratic protestors killed by Chinese troops.

The crackdown was commemorated on the city’s university campuses with sculptures remembering the events, providing a dramatic illustration of the semi-autonomous territory’s liberties.

The “Goddess of Democracy” was removed from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) campus early Friday.

Chen Weiming’s sculpture, a six-metre (21-foot) replica of the huge figure raised in Tiananmen Square by students, was a powerful emblem of Hong Kong’s democracy campaign.

Around the same time, Chen’s Lingnan University in Hong Kong took down another relief sculpture commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The removals took place on Christmas Eve, when the majority of students were off campus for the holidays.

Chen, a resident of the United States, expressed “regret and outrage” about the removal of his works, claiming that the colleges had behaved “illegally and unjustly.”

Chen told AFP, “They acted like a thief in the night.” “It was the polar opposite of neat and orderly… They were frightened of being found out and facing retaliation from students and alumni.” Chen stated that the sculptures were only on loan to the schools and that if they were damaged, he would employ a lawyer to pursue legal action.

Chen said he would explore requesting that the works be sent to his Liberty Sculpture Park in California.

After an internal examination, CUHK claimed it removed the “unauthorised statue,” noting that the entities responsible for bringing it to campus in 2010 were no longer operational.

After “reviewing and assessing things on campus that may pose legal and safety issues to the university community,” Lingnan University removed the monument.

After two years of democracy protests, Beijing is remaking Hong Kong in its own image, and commemorating Tiananmen Square has effectively become impossible.

Authorities have banned an annual candlelight vigil to commemorate the June 4 crackdown for the previous two years, citing security and pandemic concerns.

