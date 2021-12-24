Tiananmen Square artwork has been removed from two more Hong Kong universities.

Two Hong Kong institutions removed sculptures commemorating Beijing’s 1989 crackdown on democracy protestors in Tiananmen Square on Friday, as officials continue to remove any signs of the fatal event from the southern Chinese territory.

The removals follow the demolition of a statue commemorating the brutal crackdown by Hong Kong’s oldest university, which sparked outrage from activists and dissident artists in Hong Kong and around the world.

For a long time, Hong Kong was the only city in China where public commemorations of the Tiananmen Square massacre were tolerated, with thousands of people coming each year to commemorate democratic protestors killed by Chinese troops.

The crackdown was commemorated on the city’s university campuses with sculptures remembering the events, providing a dramatic illustration of the semi-autonomous territory’s liberties.

The “Goddess of Democracy” was removed from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) campus early Friday.

Chen Weiming’s sculpture, a six-metre (21-foot) replica of the huge figure raised in Tiananmen Square by students, was a powerful emblem of Hong Kong’s democracy campaign.

Around the same time, another relief sculpture commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown, also designed by Chen, was taken from the Lingnan University of Hong Kong, and a wall bearing an image of the Goddess of Democracy was painted over.

The removals happened on Christmas Eve, when many students were off campus for the holidays.

Chen, a resident of the United States, expressed “regret and outrage” about the removal of his works, saying the colleges acted “illegally and unjustly.”

Chen told AFP, “They acted like a thief in the night.” “It was the polar opposite of being neat and orderly… They were frightened of being found out and facing retaliation from students and alumni.” Chen stated that the sculptures were only on loan to the schools and that if they were damaged, he would employ a lawyer to pursue legal action.

After an internal examination, CUHK claimed it removed the “unauthorised statue,” noting that the entities responsible for bringing it to campus in 2010 were no longer operational.

After “reviewing and assessing things on campus that may pose legal and safety issues to the university community,” Lingnan University removed the monument.

Flyers with the Chinese character for “shame” were found in Lingnan University, where the relief used to be, and other spots on campus, on Friday afternoon.

Two young women told AFP they were Lingnan alumni who put up the flyers, expressing their displeasure with the school’s decision.

“History is being erased… The Washington Newsday Brief News is number one.