Tiananmen Square artwork has been removed from two Hong Kong universities.

Two Hong Kong colleges removed monuments commemorating Beijing’s deadly crackdown on Tiananmen Square democracy demonstrators in 1989 on Friday, as officials attempt to expunge the incident from the Chinese city’s cultural memory.

The desecrations come a day after Hong Kong’s oldest university desecrated a statue honoring the 1989 events, causing outrage among activists and dissident artists in Hong Kong and around the world.

Thousands gathered each year in Hong Kong to memorialize democratic demonstrators murdered by Chinese troops in 1989, and it used to be the only place in China where mass remembrance of Tiananmen Square was tolerated.

The memory of the repression has been preserved on the city’s university campuses, with sculptures commemorating the events serving as a dramatic illustration of the semi-autonomous territory’s liberties.

The “Goddess of Democracy” was removed from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) campus early Friday.

Chen Weiming’s sculpture, a 6.4-metre (21-foot) high replica of the colossal figure raised in Tiananmen Square by students, had become a powerful emblem of Hong Kong’s local democracy struggle.

Around the same time, another relief sculpture commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown was removed from Hong Kong’s Lingnan University.

The removals took place on Christmas Eve, when the majority of students were off campus for the holidays.

After an internal examination, CUHK claimed it removed the “unauthorised statue,” noting that the entities responsible for bringing it to campus in 2010 were no longer operational.

After “reviewing and assessing things on campus that may pose legal and safety issues to the University community,” Lingnan University removed the monument.

After two years of democracy movements, Beijing is currently remaking Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image, and celebrating Tiananmen Square has effectively become illegal.

Authorities have banned an annual candlelight vigil to commemorate the June 4 crackdown for the past two years, citing security and pandemic concerns.