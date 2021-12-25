Through shadow puppets, an Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus.

As most public performances have been canceled due to the pandemic, a small Indonesian group is commemorating Christmas by staging traditional shadow puppet shows about the birth of Christ.

Covid has wreaked havoc on the country, causing the puppet group’s events to be canceled.

The shows, which feature colorful Jesus, Mary, and Joseph puppets, were traditionally conducted solely in churches on Christmas Day, according to founder Indra Suroinggeno.

“Despite the fact that public performances are infrequent owing to the pandemic, we continue to practice inside the community to keep the tradition alive,” he said.

Prior to Christmas, his group performed for a small group of children, teaching them to the crucifixion story as well as prophetic stories.

Suroinggeno told AFP on Friday, “We interpret the characters for the puppet show from the Bible and other sources.”

Because Javanese shadow puppetry is traditionally associated with Hindu customs, the effort also promotes religious tolerance in the country.