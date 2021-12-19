Three years after the revolution, Sudan is bracing for new protests.

Sudanese opposition activists were planning additional protests. As anxieties grow for the democratic transition, Sunday will celebrate the third anniversary of major rallies that ousted President Omar al-tyranny. Bashir’s

Thousands of supporters have been mobilized by political parties and neighborhood committees to rally against General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the brutal crackdown he has overseen since his October 25 coup.

The organizers’ slogan is “No negotiation, no partnership, no legitimacy,” and they are vehemently opposed to a new partnership agreement that civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok reached with the military while still under house arrest last month.

Under the November 21 deal, Hamdok was reinstated, and Sudan’s first free elections since 1986 were slated for July 2023.

Many of Hamdok’s pro-democracy followers, on the other hand, saw it as a gift to the generals, providing a veneer of legitimacy for Burhan’s coup.

Security personnel have violently dispersed previous protests against the military takeover. According to the independent Doctors’ Committee, at least 45 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured around the country.

In Sudanese history, December 19 has a special significance.

It was not only the day in 2018 when thousands of people took to the streets to put an end to Bashir’s three decades in power, but it was also the day in 1955 when Sudanese legislators declared independence from British colonial control.

Following Bashir’s ouster, a military-civilian transitional government was formed, but Burhan’s coup ruptured the fragile coalition.

“The coup has obstructed the democratic transition by giving the military entire control over politics and the economy,” said Ashraf Abdel-Aziz, chief editor of the independent Al-Jarida daily.

Sudan’s military controls profitable businesses ranging from agriculture to infrastructure development.

Last year, the prime minister said that 80 percent of the state’s resources were “beyond the authority of the finance ministry.”

“Political institutions have been defeated by the security apparatus. Political action must be the driving force for a democratic transition to succeed “According to Abdel-Aziz.

The coup was a “catastrophe” for Khaled Omer, a minister in the deposed administration, but also “an opportunity to fix the faults” of the previous political agreement with the army, according to Omer.

With the military still in charge, he cautioned that anything may happen in the next months.

“All options are on the table if the main political actors don’t get their act together and the military institution doesn’t remove itself from politics,” says the author. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.