Three works of art looted during British colonial rule are being returned to Nigeria by the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York formally returned three works of art to Nigeria that were plundered in the 19th century on Monday, as institutions around the world attempt to repatriate some of the world’s treasures.

Two 16th-century brass plaques and a 14th-century brass head from the Kingdom of Benin, which is now part of Nigeria, were stolen from the Nigerian Royal Palace in 1897 and brought to the British Museum in London until 1950, when the UK repatriated them.

They re-entered the art market after their repatriation to the National Museum in Lagos, and eventually wound up in the hands of a private investor, who donated them to the Met in 1991, where they were displayed for years.

On Monday, Met director Max Hollein and Abba Isa Tijani, director general of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments of Nigeria, signed a document in New York confirming their transfer to the Nigerian National Collections, which had been announced in June.

According to the press release, Tijani praised the Met “for the transparency it has demonstrated,” and Nigeria’s minister of communications and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, urged “other museums to take a lead from this” move.

“If every possessor of cultural treasures respects the rights and feelings of the destitute, the art world can be a better place,” Mohammed added.

“The Met is glad to have started the process of returning these pieces and is committed to transparency and responsible cultural property collection,” Hollein added.

According to the press release, the museum also inked an agreement with the African country to cement their “joint commitment to future exchanges of expertise and art.”

The Met said that it would “lend masterpieces from Benin” to Nigerian museums in exchange for Abuja providing “loans” to the Met with the goal of opening a new museum wing by 2024.

The return of stolen items of art by colonial troops in Africa has had an impact on institutions all around the world.

Paris returned 26 artefacts plundered from Benin during colonial times earlier this month, fulfilling President Emmanuel Macron’s commitment to restore a lost part of Africa’s legacy.

German museums have agreed to collaborate with Nigerian authorities on a plan to return looted Benin antiquities, while the Horniman Museum in London announced in April that it would explore returning objects obtained through “colonial violence” to Nigeria.

The British Museum, which has come under increasing fire for refusing to.