Three white Americans are charged with murder in the death of a black jogger.

Three white men will stand trial in Georgia on Monday for the high-profile shooting murder of a Black jogger, which caused a nationwide uproar and fueled social justice marches last summer.

After chasing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery and shooting him during a fight in February 2020, Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis, 35, and their neighbor William Bryan, 52, have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

In a pickup truck, the father and son followed Arbery, while Bryan followed them in his own car and filmed the action. Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery during an incident.

The three men claim they mistaken the jogger for a local burglar and used a Georgia law that allows regular individuals to make arrests to stop him.

For nearly three months, local prosecutors, for whom Gregory McMichael, a former police officer, had served for a long time, made no arrests in the case.

The case was handed to state police and the three suspects were apprehended and charged only after the footage of the shooting was released online and widely shared on social media.

The killing of George Floyd two weeks later in Minneapolis at the hands of a white police officer sparked a national discussion about racial justice and police violence against African-Americans, and Arbery became a symbol of the ensuing Black Lives Matter national rallies.

On the anniversary of Arbery’s death, President Joe Biden tweeted, “A Black guy should be able to jog without fear for his life.”

Given the considerable public monitoring of the case, jury selection is expected to take many days.

The defendants are anticipated to enter a plea of self-defense, claiming that Arbery was resisting arrest under the law.

Prosecutors will argue that the victim was unarmed and that there is no evidence linking him to a spate of crimes in the neighborhood where he was jogging.

Ben Crump, a human rights lawyer who has represented a number of African American families in high-profile police abuse cases, expressed confidence that the court will “saw through this strategy and grant Ahmaud and his family justice.”

“If these assassins get away with it in 2021, it sends the message that lynching Black males will be tolerated.”

Since Arbery’s death, Georgia has enacted legislation that increases the penalty for crimes motivated by prejudice against a victim’s race, gender, sexual orientation, or other traits.

Arbery's mother has filed a civil case on her behalf.