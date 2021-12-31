Three UN peacekeepers were injured in a landmine blast in Central Africa.

According to the UN mission in the Central African Republic, MINUSCA, three Tanzanian peacekeepers were injured on Thursday after their vehicle collided with an explosive device in the western portion of the country.

In recent months, the long-running struggle between rebels and government forces has shifted gears, with armed groups driven out of the major cities increasingly relying on guerrilla techniques, such as mine-laying.

Mines are less widespread in the west than they are in the northwest, where roadside explosives have previously halted humanitarian efforts.

According to MINUSCA, the peacekeepers’ convoy was leaving Berberati, around 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the city, for a temporary military station on Thursday morning when it drove over a mine.

One of the peacekeepers was seriously hurt and was flown to Bangui for treatment.

“This is the third time in the Central African Republic that MINUSCA forces have been targeted with explosive devices,” the UN mission stated in a statement.

Following several years of a simmering continuation of the civil war that started in 2013, violence has increased in recent months.

Hundreds of thousands have been displaced and a severe humanitarian catastrophe has erupted as a result of primarily sectarian turmoil in the country of over five million people, which the UN rates as the world’s second least developed.

President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who was re-elected late last year, declared a unilateral ceasefire in October, claiming that his administration had retaken 90 percent of the country’s territory.

However, severe insecurity and a growing food crisis remain, particularly in the northwest.

According to MINUSCA, eight people have been murdered by mines in the northwest since August, including two mothers and a five-year-old child.