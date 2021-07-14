Three-times-the-speed-of-sound missiles are being tested by UK warships.

The Royal Navy has released test footage of the Sea Ceptor missile system, which it hopes to put aboard six destroyers. The warheads are fired from a silo on the frigate HMS Montrose.

In a $688 million arrangement with MBDA Missile Systems, a joint venture of three top European aerospace and defense corporations, the new missile system will be deployed aboard the HMS Daring, Dauntless, Dragon, Diamond, Defender, and Duncan.

The venture, situated in Le Plissis Robinson, France, is co-owned by Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo.

The armament, which is installed on all Type 23 frigates, improves the destroyers’ capacity to deal with medium-range air and missile attacks, as well as destroy fast-moving attack boats, according to the Royal Navy. “As part of the arrangement, the Portsmouth-based ships will have their Sea Viper missile systems upgraded.”

The Sea Ceptor, with a maximum cruising speed of Mach 3, or three times the speed of sound, would be just half as fast as Russia’s Zircon missile, which is said to reach a top speed of between Mach 6 and Mach 8.

Sea Ceptor is already in use on all 13 of the Royal Navy’s “Type 23” frigates, and will be installed on their successors, the Type 26 and 31 classes, which are now being built.

The first Sea Ceptor-enhanced destroyer is scheduled to arrive in summer 2026, with the entire fleet finished by winter 2032.

The Sea Ceptor is an all-weather air-defense system that can fire “against numerous simultaneous targets” swiftly, according to MBDA.

Its vertical launches are “soft,” meaning they leave a small launch signature for enemy satellites to detect from a great distance. The Sea Ceptor’s vertical launch allows it to shoot in any direction, 360 degrees around its release point. The missile is very small, allowing several warheads to be carried in small locations.

The Sea Ceptor is only one of the weapons that the corporation makes available to governments all over the world, according to the company.

