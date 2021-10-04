Three Swiss Guards Refuse the Vatican’s Covid Vaccine Order and Return to Switzerland.

Three Vatican Swiss Guards voluntarily returned to Switzerland after refusing to get immunized against COVID-19 as part of a Vatican decree that compelled all of the Vatican’s Swiss Guards to be immunized.

Lt. Urs Breitenmoser, a Swiss Guard official, told The Associated Press that the three soldiers “have chosen not to abide to that request, voluntarily quitting the corps.”

The Swiss Guards have been ordered by the Holy See to “guard their health and the health of people they come into contact with as part of their service.”

Three other members of the guard have been placed on temporary suspension from duty as they await a vaccination schedule, according to the official.

According to Breitenmoser, the chairman of the Pontifical Commission of Vatican City State issued an order last month requiring all visitors to the Vatican to either have a negative COVID-19 test result or be vaccinated against the disease.

The Pope has also mandated that all employees and senior clerical staff get vaccinated. Pope Francis, 84, has been vaccinated and has advised people to get vaccinated to safeguard their health and to help others.

During papal celebrations, Swiss Guards stand guard at various entrance points to the walled city. The protection of the pontiff is one of their responsibilities. While on guard duty, they must wear protective surgical masks.

Pope Francis emphasized the need of vaccinations in a public service announcement in August. “Getting vaccines that have been approved by the appropriate authorities is a labor of love. And assisting the vast majority of people in doing so is a form of love,” he added. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the pontiff added, is a “simple yet deep approach” to care for others, particularly those who are most at risk of receiving the virus.

According to Worldometers data, the Holy See has reported 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. So far, no deaths in the city have been related to the virus.

According to Statista’s latest update on coronavirus cases in Italy as of September 29, Rome, home to the Vatican, has the second-highest number of verified cases in the European country, with 278,672 infections. As of Monday, Italy had recorded over 4.6 million coronavirus illnesses and over 131,000 deaths from the epidemic.