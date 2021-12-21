Three prisoners are hanged in Japan for the first time in 2019.

Three criminals were hanged in Japan on Tuesday, the country’s first executions in two years, with the government citing the need to sustain capital punishment in the face of “atrocious acts.”

Despite worldwide condemnation, particularly from human rights organizations, Japan is one of the few wealthy countries that retains the death sentence, and public support for it remains strong.

More than a hundred people are currently on death row, the majority of whom have been convicted of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually after a significant period of time has passed since the sentencing.

Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, was one of the three people executed on Tuesday. In 2004, he killed his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins, and four others with a hammer and knife, according to a justice ministry spokeswoman.

Tomoaki Takanezawa, 54, and his accomplice Mitsunori Onogawa, 44, were the other two. Takanezawa killed two clerks at an arcade game parlor in 2003.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who assumed office in October, was the first to carry out the executions.

“Whether or not to preserve the death penalty is an important matter that touches the cornerstone of Japan’s criminal justice system,” said Seiji Kihara, deputy chief cabinet secretary.

“Given that heinous crimes keep happening one after the other, it is necessary to kill individuals whose guilt is particularly grave, hence abolishing capital penalty is unsuitable.”

The country is in shock after a fire destroyed a mental health center in Osaka on Friday, bringing the death toll to 25, with another woman succumbing to her injuries.

Despite not yet announcing a criminal investigation, investigators have took the extraordinary decision of naming the arson suspect.

In 2019, Japan executed three death row convicts, compared to 15 in 2018, including 13 members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult, which carried out a deadly sarin gas assault on the Tokyo subway in 1995.

Authorities have informed death row inmates mere hours before an execution for decades.

Two inmates have filed a lawsuit against the government, claiming that the system is unconstitutional and causes psychological harm.

The couple is also demanding compensation of 22 million yen ($194,000) for the anxiety they have experienced as a result of not knowing when they will be executed.

According to documents and press archives, Japan used to give death row inmates longer notice, but this practice ceased around 1975.

In December 2020, Japan’s highest court overturned a rule barring the retrial of a man dubbed the world’s longest-serving death row inmate, giving the now 85-year-old new hope.

Iwao Hakamada has been on death row for a long time. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.