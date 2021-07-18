Three people were shot outside a baseball stadium in the capital of the United States.

On Saturday, three individuals were shot outside a baseball stadium in the United States capital, leading the game to be abruptly suspended as fans were hustled out.

Police initially stated that four individuals had been shot, but Ashan Benedict, Washington police second in charge, later clarified that three people had been injured.

Two of those killed were in one of two vehicles involved in a gunfight, according to him. A woman on the pavement outside the stadium, where she had been attending the game, was the third victim.

“At no point during the event were anybody inside the stadium who were watching the game in any risk. This was not a situation with an active shooter. Benedict informed reporters, “Everything went occurred outside the stadium.”

The woman was “expected to be OK,” he said.

Some fans fled for the exits after hearing a dozen or more gunshots outside the stadium, according to AFP journalists who attended the game, while others stayed in their seats despite the announcer’s initial advice.

In social media videos from the game, several bursts of automatic gunfire could be clearly heard in the stadium, while another video showed streams of people racing away from the stands.

The United States has a long and tragic history of deadly gun violence, which has taken the form of a continuous daily toll of shootings as well as high-profile mass shootings in schools, offices, and shopping malls.

As the audience at a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was requested to leave the stadium in the Navy Yard district of southern Washington, DC, the lights of many police cars lighted up the roadway and sirens could be heard.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police, but “it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time.”

The police department initially stated that two persons were shot, but subsequently added that “victims linked with this incident walked into surrounding hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.”

According to the Washington Post, two of the wounded were non-life threatening, with a guy shot in the leg and a woman shot in the back.

The third person’s condition was not immediately known.

Police cordoned off an intersection near the stadium’s Third Base Gate, where the incident occurred.

A shooting was reported minutes after the incident, according to the official account of the Washington Nationals.