Three people were killed in a suicide bombing in Uganda, according to Islamic State.

According to Reuters, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide explosion in Uganda’s capital city of Kampala on Tuesday that killed three people and caused the evacuation of parliament.

A police official told Reuters that the blasts also took 33 individuals to the hospital, five of them are in severe condition. According to Reuters, two of the three deceased were police officers.

The first attack, which resulted in the deaths of the police officers, occurred near a police station. Two bombers on motorcycles carried out the two subsequent bombings near the parliament building roughly three minutes after the first.

“There was a booming sound like a large rifle going off.” “The earth shook, and my ears were virtually deafened,” said Peter Olupot, a 28-year-old bank security who works near parliament. “I saw a car on fire, and everyone was fleeing in terror.” I witnessed a boda boda [motorcycle]rider with a crushed head.” The Islamic State claimed credit for the incident through its Amaq News Agency, and it comes after a similar suicide bombing outside a police station last month that killed no one but the assailant. The Islamic State’s Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) wing, according to police intelligence, carried out the Tuesday strikes.

Both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo are home to the ADF. Since the late 1990s, it has been in operation. However, the group split in 2015 due to internal power struggles, with one half declaring allegiance to the Islamic State. According to Reuters, the three attackers’ aliases indicated that they were all from Uganda.

This latest spate of attacks is a significant security setback for a government that has spent years gaining Western security cooperation. The US State Department reported in 2019 that it contributes $970 million in development and security aid to Uganda each year.

The International Crisis Group’s Dino Mahtani told Reuters that the ADF’s priority had switched from settling scores with local opponents to managing local war economies. According to Reuters, the group began training its members to use suicide vests in March and has increased its volunteer recruitment and concentration on building more advanced plans.

