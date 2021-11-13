Three people were killed in a crackdown on anti-coup protests in Sudan.

Sudanese security forces murdered at least three anti-coup protesters on Saturday, according to doctors, as the military tightened its control by convening a new ruling council.

The pro-democracy demonstrations come nearly three weeks after top commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan deposed the government, arrested civilian leaders, and imposed an emergency.

“The putschist military council’s bullets killed one demonstrator in Omdurman,” an independent doctors’ group reported, adding that live rounds wounded others in Khartoum.

The other two died in different hospitals, one from a live gunshot wound and the other from “tear gas suffocation,” according to the Sudanese Doctors’ Central Committee.

It went on to say that “a considerable number” of individuals were injured and were being treated in hospitals all throughout the capital.

Witnesses and AFP correspondents said gunshots and tear gas were heard as security forces attempted to disperse rallies in Khartoum and neighboring cities.

Protesters in south Khartoum chanted, “No, no to military control,” “Civilian (government) is the people’s option,” and “Down with the entire council.”

Witnesses say tens of thousands demonstrated around the country, including demonstrations in Atbara, Port Sudan, and Wad Madani, as well as the states of Kassala and North Kordofan and the Darfur area.

“The military should not be involved in politics; instead, they should protect the constitution, which Burhan himself has defied,” said Khartoum protester Ahmed Abdelrahman.

The military’s takeover on October 25, as well as a fatal crackdown on demonstrators asking that Sudan’s democratic transition be restored, garnered considerable international condemnation.

Burhan appointed himself leader of a new ruling Sovereign Council that excludes the country’s biggest civilian bloc, triggering fresh censure from the West.

Despite the significant presence of military, police, and paramilitary forces in Khartoum, where bridges linking the capital to other cities were closed, the protests took place.

Security forces also shut down roads leading to army headquarters, which was the location of a major sit-in in 2019 that persuaded the generals to depose long-serving president Omar al-Bashir.

Hamza Baloul, the Information Minister, was temporarily detained during the military takeover and took part in Saturday’s rallies in Khartoum.

“The Sudanese people have decided to construct a civilian nation, and no will is greater than the Sudanese people’s,” he declared in an internet video, urging them to keep fighting. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.