Three people were killed during a defiant Sudanese march against the coup.

Despite warnings from international powers urging the military to exercise caution, Sudanese security forces murdered three demonstrators during enormous anti-coup rallies on Saturday, medics said.

“The putschist military council killed two demonstrators in the city of Omdurman,” the independent Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a tweet, adding that one was shot in the skull and the other in the stomach.

It was then reported that a third demonstrator had been killed by police personnel in Omdurman, Khartoum’s sister city.

According to the doctors, forces “have shot live rounds at demonstrators in Omdurman” and other parts of the capital.

According to the committee, more than 100 persons were injured in the violence or suffered breathing problems as a result of tear gas.

The latest fatalities raise the total number of people killed since the anti-coup protests began on Monday to 12.

On Saturday, Sudan’s interior ministry denounced allegations of murders as “inaccurate,” denying that forces used live ammunition.

In a statement, the ministry said that “groups of protestors… attacked the police, as well as key sites, prompting the police to fire tear gas.”

Other protests on the eastern banks of the Nile in Khartoum, according to an AFP correspondent, were met with tear gas.

Saturday’s protests come exactly a week after Sudan’s military jailed civilian leaders, dissolved the government, and declared a state of emergency, prompting worldwide outrage and cautions against employing force.

Protesters waving Sudanese flags chanted in Khartoum, “No, no to military dictatorship,” and “We are free revolutionaries, and we will continue on the road” to democracy.

Despite the week’s bloodshed, organizers planned a “million-strong” march against the military’s power grab on Saturday, comparable to the enormous rallies that led to the overthrow of tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Witnesses and AFP correspondents reported demonstrations took place around Khartoum state, as well as in the eastern areas of Gedaref and Kassala, and in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan.

According to witnesses, protests also erupted in the central state of North Kordofan and the southern state of White Nile.

Hashim al-Tayib, a demonstrator in southern Khartoum, said, “We demand civilian rule… It has to be civilian 100 percent.”

Sudan has been governed by a civilian-military ruling council since August 2019, with the intention of transitioning to full civilian government after three years.

Sudan has been governed by a civilian-military ruling council since August 2019, with the intention of transitioning to full civilian government after three years.

Prior to the coup, the agreement had become increasingly strained, with observers claiming that it was intended to maintain the army's customary grip over the northeast.