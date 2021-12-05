Three people were injured when Myanmar soldiers rammed a car into a protestor.

According to eyewitnesses, Myanmar military rammed a car into a peaceful anti-coup march in Yangon, injuring at least three people.

The country has been in chaos since the military seized control in February, sparking national protests that the junta tried to put down with deadly crackdowns and mass arrests.

Over the course of more than ten months under military rule, more than 1,300 people have been killed in rallies against the army, but small, extremely mobile protests continue to occur.

According to a journalist in Yangon, the gathering was forcibly dispersed Sunday morning when a huge automobile slammed into it.

“When they got closer to the demonstrators, they increased the speed — it was like they drove into them,” he said, declining to give his name for security reasons.

He said a handful of individuals were hit and sprawled on the ground, some brandishing banners in support of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, while others fled the area.

“The troops then rushed out of the car and began shooting,” he explained.

According to another witness on the scene, one demonstrator looked to be gravely injured and was taken away in an ambulance with two others, one of whom was a Myanmar journalist.

Soldiers then began assaulting three persons who had been knocked over by the truck, according to a 26-year-old local.

“The troops then pointed their rifles at us and ordered all spectators to flee, so we had no choice but to flee,” the resident continued.

State-run Security forces “took action” on the protestors, according to MRTV news, though no mention was made of soldiers colliding with them in a vehicle.

It verified that three people were injured, one of them had critical injuries, and that 11 people were arrested for “protesting without authority.”

The junta has long claimed that last year’s elections, which Suu Kyi’s party carried in an apparent landslide, were rigged, and has promised to hold new elections in 2023.