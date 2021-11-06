Three people were injured in a knife attack on a German train.

Local police said three people were injured in a knife assault aboard a high-speed train in southern Germany on Saturday, and that a suspect had been apprehended.

Officers said the threat had passed and that a 27-year-old man had been apprehended, with unsubstantiated media reports stating the suspect was of Syrian descent and had psychiatric problems.

The purpose for the attack on the passenger train, which was traveling from Bavaria to Hamburg in northern Germany with approximately 300 persons on board, is yet unknown.

The case is being handled by local prosecutors rather than federal officials who would deal with suspected terrorism.

The three victims were being treated in a hospital, according to police in Neumarkt, Oberpfalz, who added that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The ICE high-speed train was stopped in Seubersdorf, southeast of Nuremberg, and service was interrupted on the line.

On Twitter, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer remarked, “This knife attack is horrific.”

“I’d want to thank everyone for their heroic actions, notably the police and train employees, which stopped anything much worse from happening.”

“The crime’s motive is yet unknown, but it will be discovered soon.”

The attack occurred at a difficult period in Germany, which is facing Islamist and right-wing extremist terror threats.

In recent years, Islamist suspects have carried out a number of violent attacks, the deadliest of which was a truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016, which killed 12 people.

The Tunisian attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State jihadist group and a failed asylum applicant.

Since 2000, German authorities have averted 23 attempted attacks, according to Seehofer.

“Radical Islamists continue to target Germany and Western Europe,” he said at the time.

According to the interior ministry, the number of Islamists considered dangerous in Germany has surged fivefold since 2013, to 615.

Asylum seekers who landed in Germany during the 2015 migration crisis carried out or attempted several attacks.

Unlike some of the assaults in France in 2015, which were commanded by the Islamic State jihadist group, German officials believe the perpetrators planned their activities alone.