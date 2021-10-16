Three people are killed and seven others are injured in the Bali earthquake.

An earthquake slammed the Indonesian tourist island of Bali on Saturday, killing three people, according to the disaster service.

The 4.8 magnitude quake struck 10 kilometers (six miles) northeast of Banjar Wanasari at a relatively shallow depth. Deep tremors cause greater damage than little tremors.

Officials reported two individuals died after the tremor created a landslide in Bangli regency, burying their house, while another person was killed in the port town of Karangasem.

They said that the death toll was not likely to climb.

“The tremor was felt intensely for five seconds,” said Abdul Muhari, a spokesperson for the disaster service.

“When the earthquake struck, people panicked and fled their homes.”

The epicenter of the tremor was distant from Bali’s major tourist hub, which is slowly reopening to international visitors following a yearlong closure.

Due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of severe seismic activity where tectonic plates meet that runs from Japan to Southeast Asia and throughout the Pacific basin, Indonesia experiences numerous quakes.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake slammed Sulawesi island in January, killing over 100 people and leaving others homeless, reducing buildings in the beach city of Mamuju to a tangled mass of twisted metal and bits of concrete.

More than 4,300 people were killed or missing in Palu three years ago after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and tsunami.