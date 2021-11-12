Three people are believed to have died during a record day of migrant crossings between France and the United Kingdom.

Three migrants have gone missing after attempting to paddle from France to England during a record day of crossings on Thursday, which the British government described as “unacceptable.”

Two survivors informed the French coastguard to the disappearances, and they were rescued on Thursday morning, shortly before two canoes washed up near the northern port of Calais, according to French police.

On Thursday, more than 1,000 persons crossed the Channel, setting a new record, in cold but calm conditions.

Several UK media condemned France, specifically President Emmanuel Macron, with the headline “Macron’s Migrant Shambles” appearing in the Daily Mail.

“The number of illegal migrants we’ve witnessed leaving France today is unacceptable,” a British interior ministry official said late Thursday.

“People have had enough of witnessing people die in the Channel as ruthless criminal gangs profit from their suffering,” says the British public.

According to the Times, UK interior minister Priti Patel will “raise this catastrophic failure in the strongest possible terms” with the French government, according to an unnamed source.

Relations between France and the United Kingdom are strained on a number of problems, including migrants, fishing in the English Channel, and a submarine deal with Australia.

In recent years, the number of Channel crossings has increased dramatically, with desperate migrants and asylum seekers opting for the maritime route to Britain rather than concealing in lorries or cars.

With few resources, French police and coastguard officials warn they confront a difficult task in monitoring hundreds of kilometers of mountainous coastline.

They have a policy of not intercepting boats once they are in the water, believing that any attempt to stop the dinghies would be too risky due to the likelihood of panic or unexpected movements that could capsize the vessels.

According to French authorities, three individuals have died and four have gone missing during Channel crossings in 2021, including the most recent occurrences, while 29,360 people have attempted to reach England by boat.

Many migrants live in deplorable conditions in the areas surrounding Calais and other northern ports, sleeping on the streets and relying on charity.

“Normally, the numbers drop at the onset of winter,” said Francois Guennoc, director of the local organization l’Auberge des Migrants.

He believed that there were about 1,500 at Calais, 1,000 further north towards Dunkirk, and several hundred more elsewhere.

Patel and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin agreed to fund the project.