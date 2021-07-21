Three passenger trains have been stranded in China for more than 40 hours, and a dam has been blown up to relieve floodwaters.

According to the Associated Press, three passenger trains were stranded for more than 40 hours owing to floodwaters after the Chinese military burst a dam to drain the water late Tuesday.

According to Caixin, a business news magazine, at least ten trains carrying over 10,000 passengers were halted. Sections of 26 motorways were closed due to rain, according to the transport ministry’s social media account.

By the time the dam was blown up, the death toll had increased to 25. According to provincial officials at a press briefing, another seven people have gone missing.

The dam was built late Tuesday night in Luoyang, just as catastrophic flooding engulfed Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of Henan, trapping citizens in the subway system and stranding them in schools, apartments, and offices.

Subway riders were seen standing in chest-high dirty brown water as torrents raged outside the tunnel, according to a video released on Twitter by news site The Paper.

Rain has turned roadways into fast-flowing rivers, washing cars away and rising into people’s houses, disrupting transportation and work across the province.

According to the city’s Communist Party committee, a blackout at Zhengzhou University’s First Affiliated Hospital cut out ventilators, leaving personnel to rely on hand-pumped airbags to assist patients breathe. More than 600 patients were being moved to different hospitals, according to the report.

According to the Henan Business Daily newspaper, a woman aboard a subway in a flooded tunnel told her husband that the water had almost reached her neck and that passengers were having problems breathing.

Staff at a subway station assured her husband that all passengers had been evacuated, but he later admitted that wasn’t the case after he started a video chat with his wife on his mobile, demonstrating that she was still aboard.

Although the province reported more than 100,000 people have been evacuated to safety, the exact timings and locations of the killings and disappearances were not immediately known.

Henan province is a large industrial and agricultural center with several cultural treasures. It is crisscrossed by several streams, many of which are connected to the Yellow River, which has a history of overflowing its banks during seasons of heavy rain.

