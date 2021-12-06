Three North Americans who were kidnapped in Haiti have been released.

Three more of the 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti in October have been released, according to their church group.

The missionaries and their families were kidnapped while returning from an orphanage in an area east of Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti’s most notorious crime gangs.

Two of them were released in November, leaving 12 in captivity at the moment.

The hostages, according to Christian Aid Ministries, were 12 adults ranging in age from 18 to 48 years old and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years old.

“We thank God that three additional hostages were released last night,” the church stated in a statement, adding that the three “seem to be in excellent spirits.”

The gang gave no further information about their identities, ages, or how they were liberated.

The kidnapping on October 16 was carried out by the gang “400 Mawozo,” who sought a ransom of one million dollars each person, according to AFP sources.

The kidnappers have been negotiating with FBI agents, Haitian authorities, and the national police’s anti-kidnapping section.

“We’re continuing to work at the highest levels… to do everything we can to ensure that the other hostages are released as soon as possible,” said Ned Price, a spokesperson for the US State Department.

Wilson Joseph, the gang’s commander, has been wanted by Haitian police since December 2020 for crimes such as assassination, kidnapping, vehicle theft, and cargo truck hijacking.

The US State Department has issued a travel warning to US citizens about visiting the Caribbean country, stating that “kidnapping is common, and victims frequently include US citizens.”

Previously restricted to the capital’s poorer neighborhoods, gangs have recently expanded their reach and boosted the frequency of kidnappings as the country, which had been suffering from a long-running social and economic crises, was slammed by a presidential assassination and a massive earthquake.

According to the Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights, hundreds of people have been kidnapped for ransom in Haiti since January (CARDH).

In April, 400 Mawozo kidnapped ten individuals, including two French clerics, and held them captive for 20 days in the same territory.