Three North Americans kidnapped in Haiti have been released, according to a religious group.

Three of the 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti in October have been released, according to their church group.

The missionaries and their families were kidnapped while returning from an orphanage in an area east of Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti’s most notorious crime gangs.

Two of them were released in November, leaving 12 in captivity at the moment.

The hostages, according to Christian Aid Ministries, were 12 adults ranging in age from 18 to 48 years old and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years old.

“We thank God that three additional hostages were released last night,” the church stated in a statement, adding that the three “seem to be in excellent spirits.”

The gang gave no further information about their identities, ages, or how they were liberated.

The kidnapping on October 16 was carried out by the gang “400 Mawozo,” who sought a ransom of one million dollars each person, according to AFP sources.

The kidnappers have been negotiating with FBI agents, Haitian authorities, and the national police’s anti-kidnapping section.

The US State Department has issued a travel warning to US citizens on visiting the Caribbean country, stating that “kidnapping is common, and victims frequently include US citizens.”