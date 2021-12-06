Three more American missionaries have been released by a Haitian gang, but 12 are still being held for ransom.

The Haitian gang that kidnapped three additional American missionaries in October released three more on Sunday, but 12 others are still being held for ransom.

According to the Associated Press, Christian Aid Ministries announced Monday that three missionaries taken hostage in Haiti had been released and are “secure and seem to be in good spirits.”

In October, the notorious Haitian 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped a party of 17 Americans and Canadian missionaries, including children, as they returned from a visit to an orphanage in Port-au-Prince. For each individual kidnapped, they demanded $1 million.

On November 21, Christian Aid Ministries announced that the group has released the first two hostages.

According to The Washington Newsday, the missionary group consisted of seven women, five men, and five children, including a 3-, 6-, 14-, and 15-year-old, as well as an 8-month-old at the time.

The Rev. Jean-Nicaisse Milien, a Haitian priest, and nine other people were kidnapped by the group in April. They demanded the same ransom as the missionaries: $1 million per person in exchange for their release.

After an undisclosed ransom was paid, Milien and his group were eventually released.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The 400 Mawozo gang’s commander has threatened to kill the American and Canadian hostages if his demands are not satisfied. It was unclear whether the children in the group were included in the $1 million ransom.

“We thank God for the liberation of three more captives last night,” Christian Aid Ministries, an Anabaptist missions organization based in Berlin, Ohio, said in a statement. “We are unable to reveal the names of those released, the circumstances of their release, or any other details, as we were unable to do with the prior release.” The group asked followers to pray and fast from Monday to Wednesday “to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released,” according to the group. The news comes amid an uptick in kidnappings in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, and elsewhere, as the country recovers from the July 7 presidential assassination, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in mid-August, and a severe fuel scarcity.

On Sunday, there was a gang. This is a condensed version of the information.