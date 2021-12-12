Three Hamas members were shot and killed at a Palestinian camp in Lebanon, according to Hamas.

Three Hamas members were killed when gunfire erupted during a funeral procession for a member of the Islamist movement in a Palestinian refugee camp in south Lebanon on Sunday, according to the group.

Officials from the rival Fatah movement “fired at the burial procession” of a Palestinian murdered in a blast in the port city of Tyre, according to Hamas official Raafat al-Murra.

He went on to say that six persons were injured.

Since 2007, when the Islamists took Gaza after a week of brutal clashes, Hamas and Fatah, the secular party led by Mahmud Abbas, have been at odds.

According to one camp resident, a fight arose “when the burial procession arrived at the camp cemetery and immediately there was gunfire towards the crowd,” adding that it was unclear who was shooting at whom in the midst of the confusion.

“When the shooting started, the funeral procession moved back… and people fled,” another resident claimed. Fatah was on high alert as a result of the incident, according to the neighbor.

Hamas said the blast was caused by an electrical short in a business that sold oxygen supplies for Covid patients, dismissing reports that an arms cache exploded.

According to a Lebanese military source, the explosion occurred in a weapons stockpile used by Hamas fighters with food and other supplies.

The blast damaged the windows and charred the walls of a nearby mosque.

“The fire caused property damage but had a minor impact,” Hamas added.

According to a Palestinian official, one guy died as a result of his injuries sustained in the explosion, which reportedly injured numerous others.

Hamas announced on Saturday that one of their members, Hamza Shahin, had been assassinated. It stated that Shahin was “martyred on a jihadist mission,” but did not elaborate.

On Sunday, mourners were seen yelling pro-Hamas chants in the streets of the Burj al-Shemali camp.

Both Fatah and Hamas had deployed armed forces before of the funeral.

According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, Lebanon is home to roughly 192,000 Palestinian refugees, the majority of whom dwell in the country’s 12 camps (UNRWA).

The Lebanese army does not enter the camps due to a long-standing agreement, leaving security to Palestinian factions.

Despite being founded in Gaza, Hamas has branches throughout the Middle East, including Lebanon.

Over the years, various armed organizations and factions have clashed, attacked, and assassinated in Lebanon’s Palestinian refugee camps.