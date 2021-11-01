Three guests are killed in Afghanistan for playing music at a wedding.

Three Taliban-affiliated gunmen shot and murdered at least three wedding guests in Afghanistan on Friday for playing music at the reception.

At a press conference on Sunday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters that several individuals had been hurt, although he did not specify how many. CNN was told by a local journalist that the number was in the tens.

“Last night, during the wedding of Haji Malang Jan in Shamspur Mar Ghundi hamlet of Nangarhar, three Taliban men interrupted the proceedings and demanded that the music be turned off,” Mujahid stated. “At least three individuals have been killed and several more have been injured as a result of the firing.” Two of the three attackers have been apprehended, according to Mujahid. They denied acting on behalf of the Islamist movement during interrogation, according to the Guardian.

Since it is not permissible to kill somebody for playing music, the Taliban spokesman later stated that they had begun an investigation into whether the incident was caused by a personal rivalry.

“No one in the Islamic Emirate has the authority to turn someone away from music or anything else; instead, they must endeavor to encourage them. That is the primary route “According to Agence France-Presse, Mujahid stated.

According to CNN, Mujahid later tweeted that the suspects had requested that the music be turned off before firing, but that they had not checked if the wedding attendees actually did so.

Although the Taliban has not issued any decrees prohibiting music, the previous Taliban government in Afghanistan, which governed from 1996 to 2001, did prohibit most types of music as being un-Islamic. Those who disobeyed the orders were subjected to harsh public punishments at the time.