Three Georgia men have been found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

After a high-profile month-long trial, Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, his father Gregory, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who took part in the chase, were all found guilty of murder.

A violent video of Arbery’s shooting went viral on social media, fueling rallies against racial injustice inspired by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota last year.