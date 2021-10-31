Three firefighters are killed as rescuers race to save six people trapped in a cave in Brazil.

Three firefighters perished in a cave in Brazil on Sunday, as first responders scrambled to save six others who were still trapped underground after the cave roof collapsed while they were practicing inside.

According to the Sao Paulo fire department, the disaster occurred while a party of 26 firemen were conducting a training exercise in a cave near the city of Altinopolis.

The cave’s roof collapsed, trapping a portion of the group, according to the report.

“Unfortunately, there are three (firefighters) dead,” the department tweeted Sunday afternoon, without naming them.

According to the local press, two women and one guy were killed.

Heavy rains have impeded the efforts of police and emergency medical professionals who have joined firefighters in a frantic attempt to release those still trapped.

Access to the remote site is challenging, and the rescue has been compounded by the prospect of fresh collapses.

Joao Doria, the governor of Sao Paulo, declared on Twitter that he will provide “all the help and resources necessary for the victims’ rescue.”

Cristina Trifoni, mother of one of the instructors taking part in the training, told GloboNews that the group had intended to spend the night inside the cave.

“The entry to the building where they were staying fell. I’m in a desperate situation, “She said this while standing next to relatives of other firemen who were waiting for updates on the rescue operation.

Altinopolis is noted for its caves, which are a popular tourist destination in the area.