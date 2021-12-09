Three days before the bride died of cancer, the couple married at a hospice.

A couple married in a hospice care facility just days before the bride died of cancer after being engaged for 11 years.

Jen Cooper, 43, and Ben Cooper, 34, were engaged in 2010 but postponed their wedding for a variety of reasons, giving birth to three children in the meanwhile. Jen was a mother of five and had recently celebrated five years of being cancer-free. She had two children from a previous marriage.

Jen, however, was recently diagnosed with cancer once more. The pair had planned to marry on Nov. 27, but Jen’s health swiftly deteriorated, forcing them to move the date forward.

The couple married on Nov. 17 in a hospice center in Telford, England, with just the two of them, Jen’s mother, and two witnesses, according to the Mirror.

On Wednesday, I married the love of my life. It was not the day we had planned, but it was incredible. I’m crushed that this marriage will be measured in days rather than years. Don’t wait; tell the people you care about that you love them right now. pic.twitter.com/3i7UVlghPp — @bcoops online (@bcoops online) 19 November 2021 Ben tweeted Nov. 19 that he “finally married the love of my life.” “It was not the day we had planned, but it was incredible. I’m crushed that this marriage will be measured in days rather than years. Don’t wait; tell the people you care about that you love them right now.” Jen passed away on November 20 with Ben by her side. The wedding on Nov. 27 was repurposed as a massive birthday celebration for the couple’s three daughters, all of whom have forthcoming birthdays.

Ben Cooper was contacted by Washington Newsday, but no response was received in time for publication.

The Washington Newsday published an article in October about a couple who had been engaged for ten years before deciding to marry.

Ann Ruddock, 56, decided to marry her fiance Keith Pearce on Oct. 21 after being diagnosed with brain and lung cancer in September and learning she had approximately two weeks to live.

Ruddock’s prognosis altered swiftly after doctors informed her she only had four to six months to live.

With the assistance of the hospice team and. This is a condensed version of the information.