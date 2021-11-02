Three Chinese hostages in Mali have been rescued following their escape.

Three Chinese nationals kidnapped in Mali in July managed to flee their captors over the weekend and were apprehended by security authorities on Monday, according to the army of the Sahel state.

Armed men assaulted a construction site in the southwest of the conflict-torn country on July 17, fleeing with five hostages: three Chinese men and two Mauritanian nationals.

Ten days later, the Mauritanians were set free.

According to a Malian army statement, the remaining Chinese hostages were able to make a successful escape on Sunday.

The guys were eventually found the next day by ground and air forces in a coordinated operation backed by “anonymous persons of good will.”

According to the army, the escaped hostages are in good health, praising their “bravery and pugnacity.”

The action comes only weeks after Colombian nun Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was liberated in Mali on October 9 after being kidnapped by Islamists in 2017.

In the country’s vicious jihadist conflict, which began in 2012 but has since expanded to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, abductions have been common.

On April 8, French journalist Olivier Dubois was kidnapped in northern Mali. Dubois said in a hostage video that he had been kidnapped by the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), the Sahel’s largest extremist alliance.

Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes as a result of Mali’s conflict, which has had a devastating economic impact on one of the world’s poorest countries.