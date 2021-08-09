Three children from the same family were killed and eaten by a lion, which was relocated.

A lion believed to have killed and eaten three children from the same family in a Tanzanian conservation area will now be relocated away from human settlements.

According to local newspaper The Citizen, the lion, which was part of the Kope Lion project at the Ngorongoro Conservation Area—a protected wildlife region home to lions, wildebeests, and zebras—killed three youngsters and injured another on Tuesday night.

Ndoskoy Sangau, 9, Sangau Metui, 10, and Sanka Saning’o, 10, were killed, while 11-year-old Kiyambwa Namuyata managed to flee the scene with several injuries. All of the students went to Ngoile Primary School in the Arusha Region.

The children were assaulted while searching for lost cattle, according to head teacher Lobulu Meeje, and their heads were the only parts left following the tragedy.

The killings on Tuesday, according to William Oleseki, the Kope Lion project’s organizer, were the first time humans had been killed by a lion in the initiative’s history.

“First and foremost, I must say that one of the lions in our Lions project killed the children. Despite the fact that a group of lions has been in the region for more than three years, we have never witnessed anything like this,” he stated.

Oleseki said that the lion would be transported away from the project to a location away from human populations, and that the wildcats at the project are being watched over by a team of 25 professional officials.

Lion attacks on people and cattle are rather prevalent in Tanzania. According to The Guardian, the country moved 36 Serengeti lions in 2020 after incidences involving the huge beasts and humans or cattle the previous year.

Tanzania’s tourism agency launched a campaign to “rescue our lions” in 2019 due to concerns over increased human contact with the animals.

“Tanzania has long been regarded as a lion conservation pioneer. The lion’s survival, however, is threatened by a number of circumstances, according to the tourism board.

“They are vulnerable to habitat destruction, human-wildlife conflict, and the bushmeat trade because 60% of them dwell outside of protected areas. Throughout Africa, This is a condensed version of the information.