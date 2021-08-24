Three babies were born during the evacuation of Afghanistan, one of whom was born inside a US plane.

During a news briefing on Monday, a top US military official revealed at least three infants were delivered in the middle of the US evacuation operation in Afghanistan.

According to Gen. Steve Lyons, the head of the United States Transportation Command, three babies have been delivered as the US military continues to transfer more Afghans out of the Taliban-controlled country. One of the kids was born aboard a US evacuation flight from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Doha, Qatar, over the weekend.

The Afghan woman, who has not been identified, went into labor aboard an Air Force C-17 cargo plane and had problems.

According to the Air Mobility Command, the aircraft commander decided to decrease in altitude to improve air pressure in the plane, which helped preserve the mother’s life.

The blood circulation of a pregnant woman in a plane with a decreased cabin pressure can raise the risk of blood clots.

Airmen from the 86th Medical Group assisted with the delivery of the child in the jet’s cargo hold as the plane landed.

In a Facebook update, the Air Mobility Command stated, “The newborn girl and mother were taken to a neighboring medical facility and are in good condition.”

According to CNN, Lyons told the press, “I really appreciate the news reporting on the kid being born as the flight came into Ramstein back there.”

“There’s actually been a lot more than that, so it’s a huge operation that’s still going on. Our Airmen have done an outstanding job.”

Lyons did not specify when or where the other two children were born.

The children are not considered Americans since they are not eligible for US citizenship, according to the US Department of Foreign Affairs Manual and Handbook.

“A U.S.-registered aircraft flying outside of U.S. airspace is not regarded to be on American soil. By virtue of the site of birth, a child born on such an aircraft outside U.S. airspace does not gain U.S. citizenship.”