Three aircraft carriers and their strike groups hold war drills in the East China Sea as part of a massive show of force.

The United States Navy joined five other navies in a large military exercise in the disputed waterways as tensions in the East China Sea continue to rise.

The combined exercise takes place just days after Beijing dispatched 39 airplanes to Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone. The move was deemed provocative by the United States.

Over the weekend, two US carrier strike groups drilled with the UK’s Carrier Strike Group 21 (CSG21) and a Japanese big-deck warship in the waters off the southeast coast of Okinawa, Japan, according to USNI News.

The practice, which included 17 surface ships and four aircraft carriers, also included the Royal Netherlands Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy, and the Royal New Zealand Navy.

The exercise took place off the southwest coast of Okinawa and included the USS Carl Vinson Carrier Attack Group, the USS Ronald Reagan, the HMS Queen Elizabeth strike group, and the helicopter carrier JS Ise (DDH-182).

The joint exercise with the participating warships improved tactical skills and interoperability, according to a statement released by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) on Monday. The drill also included anti-submarine warfare, air defense warfare, tactical movement, and communications training, according to the statement.

“In addition to the two carrier strike groups of the United States Navy, I am tremendously fortunate to be able to train with the Royal Navy’s most advanced carrier strike group, which is an exceptionally beneficial experience,” stated Rear Adm. Konno Yasushige, commander of JMSDF Escort Flotilla 2.

The military drills, according to sources citing Japanese media, were intended to “contain China” as it actively attempts to expand its operations in the neighboring waters. Experts say Japan’s participation in exercises aimed at deterring Chinese attack demonstrates that Tokyo’s belief that its security is “inextricably linked” to Taiwan’s has “transformed into action.” Since joining the 7th Fleet, the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group has participated in four exercises with friends and partners.

Meanwhile, a Vietnamese expert claims that Chinese vessels in the South China Sea shadowed US and NATO naval formations.

HMS Queen Elizabeth was patrolling west of the Luzon Strait, which separates Taiwan and the Philippines, according to Ho Chi Minh-based maritime observer Duan Dang, while the USS Carl Vinson was cruising north of the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

From distance, “unidentified” warships could be seen observing both carrier groups. The ships are most likely from the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s South Sea Fleet, which operations in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.