Thousands want an end to the communist dictatorship in Cuba, as evidenced by videos taken at protests.

Thousands of Cubans have rushed to the streets in the largest anti-government demonstrations the country has seen in decades, according to videos uploaded on social media.

Protesters chanted “freedom” and “unite” as they marched through cities from Havana to Santiago, calling for an end to the island’s Communist dictatorship and the resignation of President Miguel Dáz-Canel.

The protests erupted in the midst of Cuba’s worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union, which has been exacerbated by Trump administration sanctions.

People have expressed their displeasure with the government’s handling of the pandemic, which has resulted in an increase in coronavirus infections, as well as food and basic commodities shortages and rising prices.

The turmoil was blamed on the United States, according to Daz-Canel, who is also the leader of the Communist Party. He warned that further “provocations” would not be tolerated in a broadcast speech, and urged supporters to confront them.

Cubans were gathering to protest mounting coronavirus infections and shortages, according to a Biden administration official who tweeted support for Sunday’s demonstrations.

“Peaceful protests are spreading in #Cuba as Cubans use their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths and medicine shortages,” Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs, wrote. “We applaud the Cuban people’s countless attempts to raise funds for their needy neighbors.”

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida called Chung’s post “crazy.”

He added, “People in #Cuban are protesting 62 years of socialism, falsehoods, dictatorship, and misery.”

Today is #Cuba| La Habana. pic.twitter.com/RDR8O9ubCr

July 11, 2021 — DATOS #Elecciones2021 (@Datoworld)

In #Cuba, we’ve never seen a day like today.

62 years of misery, repression, and deception have culminated in spontaneous, grassroots demonstrations in over 32 cities. #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida pic.twitter.com/U5L5Zzb5mg #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida

12 July 2021 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio)

“US State Department and its officials, involved to their necks in creating social and political instability in #Cuba, should stop professing hypocritical concern for a scenario they have been counting on,” wrote Carlos F. de Cossio, Cuba’s director general for US affairs. In contrast to the United States, Cuba is and will remain a peaceful country.”

Rubio, whose parents immigrated from Cuba in 1956, tweeted that decades of misery for Cubans were "boiling over into organic" protests.