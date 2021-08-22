Thousands turn out for the star-studded ‘Homecoming’ concert in New York.

In the midst of the pandemic’s deadliest damage, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, and Paul Simon performed a large Central Park performance on Saturday to honor New York City’s “homecoming.”

However, a hurricane headed for the east coast of the United States, as well as a dramatic surge in Covid-19 cases due to the extremely contagious Delta form, threatened to dampen spirits at the star-studded event, which was scheduled to draw 60,000 people.

The New York Philharmonic performed stirring interpretations of classics such as “New York, New York” on Central Park’s Great Lawn on Saturday afternoon, attracting a large crowd.

Before the five hours of live music that began at 5 p.m., groups of revelers cheered and danced, snatching seats by laying down picnic blankets (2100 GMT).

While people were ecstatic to be back at a live public event, many remained frightened about Covid-19 despite vaccine regulations.

All guests over the age of 12 were required to show proof of vaccination, with the exception of those who were unable to receive vaccinations due to a handicap. Except for unvaccinated children, masks were not necessary at the outdoor event.

Ilana Gomez, who was most pleased to see guitarist Carlos Santana’s band perform, remarked, “At least everyone is vaccinated” at the events.

“Music is what I missed the most” during the pandemic, the 27-year-old told AFP, adding that being with so many people was “amazing,” but that having such a massive event wasn’t “the best idea.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the event was meant to be a sign of recovery on local radio on Friday.

“To really tell folks New York City was back, to tell the whole world,” he added of the celebration.

The pandemic struck New York hard in early 2020, killing almost 33,000 people.

Bill Thompson, a lifelong New Yorker, claimed he was “more guarded than ever.”

Despite fears about the coronavirus, the 69-year-old said seeing the city come back to life is “a thrill.”

“It feels so liberating to be able to appreciate what others have been missing for so long.”

Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, KRS-1, and Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah and Raekwon performed at a series of hip-hop events across the New York boroughs in the week leading up to Saturday’s show.

Tickets for Saturday’s concert, which also features Jennifer Hudson, LL Cool J, and Barry Manilow, are free save for VIP spaces.

Although incidents have occurred, around 68 percent of adult New Yorkers are completely vaccinated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.