Thousands take to the streets to show their support for Ukraine’s Russian-backed church.

Thousands of adherents of Ukraine’s Russia-backed Orthodox Church gathered on Tuesday in a show of force ahead of a historic visit by its rival and Orthodox world leader, Patriarch Bartholomew I.

Despite coronavirus limitations, more than 20,000 Christians marched through Kiev to commemorate the 1033rd anniversary of the Christianisation of Rus, a word referring to eastern Slavic countries in the Middle Ages.

Istanbul-based After a struggle in the country’s east, Kiev attempted to dissolve ecclesiastical connections with Russia, and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I recognized an autonomous Ukrainian Orthodox church in 2019. Moscow was outraged by the move.

Next month, the Orthodox Church’s highest authority will visit Ukraine to commemorate the country’s 30th anniversary of independence.

According to analysts, the mass meeting in Kiev was intended to be a show of force by the Moscow-aligned branch of the church, which had been badly damaged by the establishment of the new church.

The Moscow-backed church intended to show “that they are the most powerful church in Ukraine,” according to Kiev-based expert Volodymyr Fesenko.

He claimed that the church is “fighting for its life” and that he wanted to send “a signal to Moscow: don’t forget us.”

For more than 300 years, Moscow controlled a portion of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, but Bartholomew I’s decision established an independent, undivided Ukrainian church.

Ukraine’s Russia-aligned church, which still maintains a substantial number of parishes, severed connections with Constantinople, stating that it would not participate in the establishment of a new church.

Since Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014, this move marked a new chapter in the political, cultural, and social divide between Kiev and Moscow.