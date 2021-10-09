Thousands take to the streets in Rome to protest the Covid Health Pass.

Thousands Italian demonstrators, including members of far-right groups, marched through central Rome on Saturday to oppose the Covid-19 health pass system’s expansion to all businesses.

Demonstrators clashed with police as they targeted the health pass, which has been required for entry to museums, sporting events, and restaurants since August.

The Italian government has been accused of “criminal and cowardly blackmail,” according to retiree Maria Ballarin.

“It absolves itself of any responsibility for fatal or serious repercussions, but indirectly obliges individuals to be vaccinated in order to be able to go to work,” she added, by not making vaccinations mandatory but compelling workers to get them.

Anyone visiting these institutions under the health pass system must also present a certificate of immunization, proof of recovery from Covid-19, or a recent negative test result.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s cabinet declared three weeks ago that the plan will be expanded to all workplaces from October 15, and that any employees who refused to comply would face a suspension without pay.

For all medical personnel, a health permit system is already in existence.

Cosimo, one of the demonstrators, told AFP, “We were both banned two months ago.” Morena, his wife, is also a nurse.

The pair claims to have immune and allergy issues, and their family doctor exempted them from the immunization requirement.

Both were, however, placed on paid leave.

Stefano, who traveled from Como in northern Italy to join the protest on Saturday, said he would take the test. “It’s crazy that I have to pay to work,” he remarked.