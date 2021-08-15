Thousands take part in anti-Thai PM convoy protests.

Thousands of protestors gathered in Bangkok’s major shopping area on Sunday, one of several mobile protests across Thailand calling for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha to quit over the coronavirus pandemic’s handling.

The kingdom is dealing with its worst outbreak to date, with hospitals struggling to cope with record numbers of daily infections each week. Covid-19 has been linked to more than 907,000 cases and 7,551 fatalities.

Anger at Prayut’s administration has grown as a result of a delayed vaccine roll-out, which has been compounded by financial difficulties resulting from weeks of business restrictions.

Concerns about the virus spreading at public gatherings have prompted protesters to organize enormous car convoys at important junctions, further congesting Bangkok’s already congested streets.

Thousands of people showed up in their cars and motorcycles in at least three rallies across Thailand’s capital on Sunday, the largest of which was held near Bangkok’s dazzling shopping malls, which had been deserted in previous weeks.

“Prayut’s time has come to an end. Nattawut Saikuar, a lawmaker closely connected with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, said, “The administration has clearly proved that they would not take responsibility for any loss.”

Protesters flashed the three-finger resistance salute, which was accompanied by saffron-robed monks and an LGBTQ contingent waving rainbow-colored umbrellas.

More so-called “vehicle mobs” were apparently planned in Pattaya, a beach resort barely two hours from Bangkok, and Chiang Mai, the northern cultural capital.

Last July, the anti-government movement began to gain traction.

It brought tens of thousands to street marches at its height, demanding Prayut’s resignation — a former army chief who rose to power in a 2014 coup.

However, participation has decreased this year as a result of the public’s worry of Covid-19.

Following a week of conflicts between demonstrators and police, who have increasingly deployed rubber bullets, water cannon, and tear gas to disperse the gatherings, Sunday’s protests took place.

Although at least three protestors were injured on Friday, officials justified their use of force as necessary.

At a press conference on Sunday, National Police Chief Suwat Jangyodsuk said, “We only use it (force) when it is required.”