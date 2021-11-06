Thousands rally in support of Georgia’s ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili, who is currently imprisoned.

Thousands of Georgians demonstrated Saturday in support of imprisoned opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, as concerns about his health rose due to a weeks-long hunger strike.

Protesters gathered outside the former president’s prison in Georgia’s southeastern city of Rustavi on Saturday evening, waving Georgian flags and screaming his name.

Saakashvili, Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, was detained on his return from exile in Ukraine on October 1. He has been fasting for 37 days in protest of his detention, which he claims is politically motivated.

The imprisonment of Georgia’s most prominent opposition leader has exacerbated the country’s long-running political crisis, which began last year when the opposition accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of rigging parliamentary elections.

The demonstrators have promised to hold nonstop demonstrations until Saakashvili is transferred to a hospital, as doctors have suggested.

“Saakashvili’s life must be spared,” said Nika Melia, the chairman of the country’s major opposition party, the United National Movement.

“We’ve given the government 24 hours to get him transferred to a civilian hospital.”

“If the demand is not met on Monday, the entire country of Georgia will converge in (Tbilisi’s) Freedom Square,” he threatened.

“Our fight will be unwavering and peaceful.”

Saakashvili stated Saturday that his “health condition has drastically worsened and serious complications are impending” in a statement sent through his lawyers.

Saakashvili faces an imminent risk of death, according to doctors, due to an underlying blood disease that makes his hunger strike more risky.

Georgia’s health ministry, however, has rejected their request that he be admitted to the hospital.

Former President Mikhail Saakashvili will be relocated to a prison medical center “if necessary,” according to Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. According to the country’s human rights ombudsperson, such a facility does not meet medical hospitalization criteria.

Recently, Garibashvili caused a stir by claiming that Saakashvili “had the right to commit suicide” and that the government was obliged to arrest him because he refused to leave politics.

Last month, tens of thousands of people gathered in Tbilisi for the largest anti-government rally in a decade to demand Saakashvili’s release.

Pro-Saakashvili rallies drew large crowds in numerous major Georgian cities.

Georgian Dream has been accused of utilizing criminal proceedings to punish political opponents and journalists, according to critics.