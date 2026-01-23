Thousands of demonstrators gathered in London today to rally against the Iranian regime, as the death toll from the ongoing crackdown on protestors in Iran rose to 538. The rally, which started at the Iranian embassy in South Kensington, marched through the streets to Whitehall, urging the British government to take stronger action in response to the violence in Iran.

The protest comes amid rising global concern over the Iranian government’s response to widespread protests, which began in December 2025 due to Iran’s struggling economy. While initially focused on economic issues, the protests have grown into a broader challenge to the regime, with security forces using force to disperse demonstrators in several cities.

Yesterday, a protestor in London made headlines by climbing the embassy’s balcony and removing Iran’s flag, replacing it with a pre-1979 Iranian flag symbolizing the nation’s history before the Islamic Revolution. Images from the demonstration showed protestors throwing objects at the embassy and burning images of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Protesters also called for the embassy to be shut down, labeling it a “terrorist factory.”

Calls for Action Against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

The London protest saw a significant turnout of Anglo-Iranian women, including Laila Jazayeri, director of the Association of Anglo-Iranian Women in the UK. Jazayeri spoke passionately about the need for the UK government to take decisive action. “The Prime Minister should proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC),” she said, referring to the powerful military branch of Iran’s armed forces responsible for much of the crackdown. “There’s no need for military intervention. The Iranian people are capable of bringing the regime down themselves.”

The IRGC, which operates independently from Iran’s regular military, was created in 1979 to protect the Islamic Revolution. The force has become infamous for its heavy-handed response to domestic opposition. British Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander stated that decisions regarding the proscription of the IRGC would follow a thorough process under the Home Secretary’s review, though she refrained from commenting on specific actions.

Among the protestors was Fahimeh Moradi, a 52-year-old London resident whose son remains in Iran. “I don’t know if he’s alive or not,” she said emotionally. “We just want this murderous regime to leave Iran. That’s it!”

As protests intensify across Iran, communications have been restricted, with internet and telephone lines cut off in an effort to stifle the movement. Despite these efforts, footage of the protests continues to surface on social media, showing a resilient network of resistance that continues to defy the regime’s attempts to restore control.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper commended the bravery of those protesting in Iran, particularly young women who have led many of the demonstrations. “It takes real courage to speak up in an authoritarian system,” she said. “These are fundamental rights—free speech, peaceful assembly—and those exercising these rights should never face violence or reprisals.”