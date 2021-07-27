Thousands of UK workers get their COVID quarantine rules lifted due to staffing shortages.

COVID-19 quarantine regulations will be relaxed for tens of thousands more vital employees in the United Kingdom, the British government stated Tuesday, in an effort to alleviate staff shortages and aid the recovery of the economy.

If they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, most Britons are advised to self-isolate for 10 days. Staffing shortages in restaurants and other companies have resulted from the self-isolation approach.

The government announced last week that food and transportation employees, border guards, police, and firefighters might instead take a daily COVID-19 test. Other critical professionals, such as garbage collectors, prison staff, veterinarians, tax collectors, and defense workers, will now be subjected to daily examinations.

Anyone who has been completely vaccinated can choose to take the daily tests instead of self-isolating starting August 16, but many businesses have lobbied for the transition to happen sooner.

Around 26 million Britons have downloaded a health-care phone app that instructs them to separate themselves if they come into touch with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

To satisfy the increased demand for testing, the government stated 2,000 sites would be established up.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one among those “pinged” by the app, and had to self-isolate after Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive earlier this month. Johnson’s ten-day confinement came to an end at midnight on Monday.

Johnson acknowledged the public’s dissatisfaction, but asked them to “stay with the program.”

“We must make use of the resources we have. The one that we have is self-isolation. “I strongly encourage people to participate,” he stated.

Self-isolation is not needed by law for those who are notified by the app. There have also been tales of people deleting the software from their smartphones. The contact tracing feature of the app can also be disabled.

Despite several weeks of escalating infections caused by the extremely contagious Delta strain of the virus, Britain lifted most remaining pandemic restrictions on July 19, including mandatory mask rules and capacity limits.

Despite this easing, cases have dropped for six days in a row, with Monday’s total of 24,950 confirmed infections down more than a third from a week ago. The reduction, according to scientists, could be due to the end of the Euro 2020 soccer event, which drew large audiences. This is a condensed version of the information.