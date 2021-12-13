Thousands of Salvadorans take to the streets to protest corruption.

Thousands of people demonstrated in El Salvador’s capital on Sunday against corruption and what they see as a move toward dictatorship, only days after the US slapped penalties against President Nayib Bukele’s close adviser.

Bukele has been under fire for making bitcoin legal tender in the country, implying that the volatile cryptocurrency will aid the country’s ailing economy, as well as for legal amendments that some claim are an attack on the judiciary’s independence.

“As a country, we’ve had enough of public officials abusing public resources that belong to the people,” lawyer Eduardo Alvarenga, 37, told AFP during the protest, holding a poster calling for an end to corruption.

After Congress, which is dominated by the ruling party, removed all justices of the Supreme Court’s constitutional chamber and judges over the age of 60, current and past judges joined the demonstration, calling for respect for the separation of powers.

Despite a constitutional one-term limit, the new Bukele-aligned court then let him to compete for re-election in 2024.

Former judge Jorge Guzman, who resigned in sympathy with his dismissed colleagues, said, “We are marching today as judges to protect the constitution and the rule of law.”

Bukele’s chief of staff, Carolina Recinos, was sanctioned by the US on Thursday for alleged corruption, which the Salvadoran president dismissed as “absurd.”

Bukele slammed the US administration after the demonstration, which went off without a hitch.

“US taxpayers should be aware that their government is funding communist forces in El Salvador against a democratically elected (and overwhelmingly popular) government,” he tweeted.