Thousands of people take part in Cuba’s rare anti-government protests.

Thousands of Cubans marched through a town yelling “Down with the dictatorship” and “We Want Liberty” in rare rallies against the communist government on Sunday.

The demonstration in San Antonio de los Banos, a hamlet of 50,000 people southwest of Havana, took place as Cuba is in the midst of its most severe coronavirus outbreak yet, with the country reporting a new daily record of infections and deaths on the same day.

According to amateur footage released online, some of the marchers, mostly young people, screamed insults at President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who attended the event, while others said, “We are not afraid.”

Since the beginnings of the Covid-19 pandemic, social unrest has been fueled by long lines for food and a catastrophic scarcity of medicines, despite the fact that Cuba is under US sanctions.

In the early months of the outbreak, the country of 11.2 million people remained comparatively unaffected, but infections have recently increased, with a new high of 6,923 daily cases reported Sunday and 47 deaths for a total of 1,537.

“These are terrible numbers that are rising every day,” Francisco Duran, the health ministry’s chief of epidemiology, said.

Calls for help have grown on social media under hashtags like #SOSCuba, with civilians and rap stars alike pushing the government to allow much-needed foreign funds to enter the island.

On Saturday, an opposition organization advocated for the development of a “humanitarian corridor,” which the administration dismissed, claiming that Cuba was not a conflict zone.

A foreign affairs official, Ernesto Soberon, decried a “campaign” that he claimed aimed to “project a picture of absolute disarray in the country that does not correspond to the situation.”