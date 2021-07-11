Thousands of people take part in Cuba’s rare anti-government protests.

Thousands of Cubans took part in rare anti-communist protests across the country on Sunday, marching through numerous towns screaming “Down with the dictatorship” and “We Want Liberty.”

As the country faces its greatest economic crisis in 30 years, the protests began spontaneously in the morning. The only events that are generally permitted are Communist Party gatherings.

Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of San Antonio de los Banos, a 50,000-strong hamlet 30 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of Havana.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel was insulted by some of the demonstrators, mostly young people.

According to recordings uploaded online, security personnel arrived shortly after the protests began, and Diaz-Canel subsequently visited the town himself, surrounded by party activists while citizens heckled him.

On condition of anonymity, one resident told AFP that she took part in the protest because she was frustrated by “the situation with energy and food.”

Protests occurred in Havana as well, with a few hundred individuals in attendance, while social media revealed further gatherings across the country.

Long food lines, increased power outages for several hours a day, and a severe lack of medicines have fueled public outrage since the beginnings of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Cuba under US sanctions.

Cuba is in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic’s most severe phase ever, with a new daily record of infections and deaths announced on Sunday.

Diaz-Canel blamed US sanctions imposed by Donald Trump and left maintained by President Joe Biden, saying, “The energy crisis seems to have created some reaction here.”

He accused a “Cuban-American mafia” of instigating the protests on social media, which has only been in use for a few years in the country.

He stated, “People have come to express their displeasure with the circumstances they are in.”

The country of 11.2 million people escaped the Covid outbreak largely unharmed in the early months, but infections have recently increased, with a new daily high of 6,923 cases reported Sunday and 47 deaths for a total of 1,537.

“These are terrible numbers that are rising every day,” Francisco Duran, the health ministry’s chief of epidemiology, said.

Calls for help have grown on social media under hashtags like #SOSCuba, with civilians and rap stars alike pushing the government to allow much-needed foreign funds to enter the island.

On Saturday, an opposition organization advocated for the development of a “humanitarian corridor,” which the administration dismissed, claiming that Cuba was not a conflict zone.

