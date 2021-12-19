Thousands of people rally in Sudan three years after the People Power Revolt began.

Thousands of Sudanese protestors gathered on Sunday to commemorate three years since the beginnings of huge protests that led to the fall of strongman Omar al-Bashir, as concerns about the democratic transition grow.

In anticipation of a massive turnout, authorities blocked down bridges connecting Khartoum and Omdurman, Sudan’s twin city.

Political parties and neighborhood committees said they were organizing protests against military head General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who led a coup on October 25 that was followed by a brutal crackdown.

Witnesses reported tens of thousands of people gathered in Khartoum and Omdurman on Sunday, yelling slogans against Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Daglo, popularly known as Hemeti.

Generals detained civilian leader Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok at first, but he was released on November 21.

Many of Hamdok’s pro-democracy followers were angered by the decision, which they saw as creating a veneer of legitimacy for Burhan’s coup.

In a late Saturday message, Hamdok, who has said he wants to avert more violence, warned of “the country’s fall toward the abyss,” imploring demonstrators to exercise patience.

“We’re confronting a significant setback in the course of our revolution today, which threatens the nation’s security, unity, and stability,” he stated.

“No negotiation, no partnership, and no legitimacy,” protest organizers have pledged in a major motto.

Security personnel have violently dispersed previous protests against the military takeover. According to the independent Doctors’ Committee, at least 45 people have been killed and dozens more have been injured around the country.

In Sudanese history, December 19 has a special significance.

It was not only the day in 2018 when thousands of people took to the streets to put an end to Bashir’s three decades in power, but it was also the day in 1955 when Sudanese legislators declared independence from British colonial control.

Following Bashir’s departure, a military-civilian transitional government was formed, but Burhan’s coup ruptured the fragile coalition.

“The coup has obstructed the democratic transition by giving the military entire control over politics and the economy,” said Ashraf Abdel-Aziz, chief editor of the independent Al-Jarida daily.

Sudan’s military controls profitable businesses ranging from agriculture to infrastructure development.

Last year, the prime minister said that 80 percent of the state’s resources were “beyond the authority of the finance ministry.”

“Political institutions have been defeated by the security apparatus. Political action must be the driving force for a democratic transition to succeed “According to Abdel-Aziz.

A minister in the deposed government, Khaled Omer, described the coup as a “catastrophe” but also. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.