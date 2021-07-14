Thousands of people protest over virus rules in France, as police use tear gas to disperse them.

On Wednesday, police in Paris used tear gas to disperse 19,000 protesters protesting new coronavirus restrictions across the country.

Some of the protests began in the morning in Paris, as President Emmanuel Macron watched the yearly military march for the traditional Bastille Day procession down the renowned Champs-Elysees.

The demonstrators are angry about a decision made on Monday to require health personnel to get vaccinated and carry a vaccine health pass with them in most public locations.

Unvaccinated people would need a negative test result to enter restaurants, for example.

Since the news, a record number of French citizens have scheduled Covid-19 vaccinations.

Some of the demonstrators shouted, “This is in the name of freedom.”

To disperse the gathering in one area of the French capital, authorities used tear gas.

Police stated the designated protest path had not been followed, and they condemned the “throwing of projectiles” and other acts of vandalism.

The declared route was not followed, according to the prefecture of police, who also condemned the demonstrators’ “throwing of objects” and “setting of fires.”

Around 2,250 people demonstrated in Paris, with similar protests taking place in Toulouse, Bordeaux, Montpelier, Nantes, and other cities. The overall number of demonstrators, according to the French authorities, is estimated to be around 19,000 people.

According to the interior ministry, there were 53 distinct rallies around France.

Protesters screamed, “Down with the dictatorship,” and “Down with the health pass.”

Yann Fontaine, a 29-year-old notary’s clerk from the Berry area of central France, claimed he had traveled to Paris to demonstrate against the installation of a health pass, claiming that it amounted to “segregation.”

“Macron is revolting because he plays on people’s worries. “I know folks who are getting vaccinated only to take their kids to the theater, not to prevent others from serious strains of Covid,” he stated.

The French government defended its decision to require Covid tests for unvaccinated people who wish to eat in restaurants or travel long distances, as the country tries to prevent an outbreak of more contagious Delta cases.

The government’s spokesman Gabriel Attal noted at the time, “There is no vaccine duty, this is maximum inducement.”

“I have a hard time understanding how this could be considered as a dictatorship in a country where 11 immunizations are already mandatory,” he said, adding that after a year of examining the vaccines, “the time of doubting is long past.”

