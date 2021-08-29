Thousands of people protest in the United States over restrictions on minority voting rights.

Thousands of people marched in Washington, Houston, Atlanta, and other US cities to protest measures in many Republican-led states that critics believe will make it more difficult for minorities to vote.

The dates of the rallies were not chosen at random: A quarter-million people descended on Washington on August 28, 1963 for a large civil rights protest headlined by Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I have a dream” address.

On Saturday, his son Martin Luther King III spoke to a considerably smaller crowd about the importance of preserving American democracy and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to vote.

“You are the dream, and now is the time for us to make it a reality,” he remarked.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit public policy research, at least 18 states have passed a total of 30 restrictive election legislation since January, with dozens more under discussion.

These regulations range from requiring voters to have a fixed address to prohibiting drive-through voting, which was popular in certain states last year during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The demonstrators marched from the White House to the Capitol, the seat of the US Congress, carrying placards that said “Voting rights for all” and “Your vote matters.” Organizers estimated that around 20,000 individuals attended.

Rikkea Harris, a 25-year-old African American university student from Colorado, remarked, “I just feel like we just sort of went backwards.”

Rickey Harris, her father, said that protesting was crucial in “trying to knock down all these voting suppression laws that they’re putting in around the country.”

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed by the United States Congress to prohibit discriminatory election practices.

However, several states, primarily in the south, have enacted technical modifications that make it more difficult for African Americans, who tend to be Democratic voters, to vote.

This trend escalated after Donald Trump falsely claimed that huge fraud cost him the presidential election in November 2020.

The organizers of Saturday’s protests called the bill “racist, anti-democratic voter suppression legislation,” and urged that the US Congress approve legislation prohibiting such limitations.

Two draft bills to minimize the limits have cleared the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, but they are unlikely to pass the Senate, which is deeply divided.

