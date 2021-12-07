Thousands of people protest in Sudan, as police use tear gas to disperse them.

Witnesses told AFP that Sudanese police sprayed tear gas near the presidential palace in Khartoum on Monday as thousands of protestors gathered against the military-dominated administration.

Separately, close to 50 people were killed in a flare-up of tribal violence in the country’s far west, according to an official and doctors.

Demonstrators marched through Khartoum’s numerous districts, many waving national flags and screaming slogans such as “No to military dictatorship” and “The army may betray you, but the street will never betray you.”

Protesters built up road barricades with rocks and burning vehicle tyres, the black smoke pouring into the sky, in the latest of numerous rallies in recent weeks.

Previous protests were greeted with a harsh repression following an October 25 coup, with 44 people dead between October 25 and November 22, according to a pro-democracy doctors’ union. Hundreds more were injured, the majority of them by gunfire.

Sudan’s top commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, seized control and jailed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, but later reinstated him in a compromise made on November 21 amid worldwide condemnation and large protests.

The accord has been slammed by critics, and pro-democracy campaigners have pledged to keep up the pressure on the military-civilian combination.

“Mr Hamdok compromised the transition roadmap,” Mahmoud Abidine shouted during a demonstration in Khartoum’s center.

“What happened is a textbook case of a military coup d’etat because it was followed by arrests and street deaths, and the only people protesting are young people demanding freedom, democracy, and a civilian government,” he said.

The military’s decision, according to the top general, was “not a coup,” but rather a step “to remedy the transition” to complete democracy that began with the overthrow of dictatorial ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Burhan has promised to hold “free and transparent elections” in Sudan in July 2023.

Hamdok, the transitional government’s prime minister, has defended the agreement, which he signed after being released from house detention.

He has stated that he teamed up with the military to “end the violence” caused by crackdowns on anti-coup street protests, as well as to avoid “squandering the successes of the last two years.”

However, the primary group that led anti-Bashir protests and demanded a transfer to full civilian government was left out of the new transitional council established on November 21.

Another protester, Rawiya Hamed, said she came to Monday’s rally to “emphasize once more that we reject the agreement between the military and Hamdok.”

She said, a colorful covering on her head, that the military and paramilitary commanders “don’t care about the country.”

In the West Darfur region. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.