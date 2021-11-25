Thousands of people have joined the global outcry against violence against women.

On Thursday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Europe and Latin America to demand an end to violence against women, with police in Turkey using tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Thousands marched through Madrid and Barcelona to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, while others gathered in Paris and London, and more rallied in Guatemala and Honduras.

Protesters were expected to go to the streets in Chile, Mexico, and Venezuela, among other countries.

However, things became tense in Istanbul after riot police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protestors who were calling for the government to rejoin an international treaty aimed to safeguard women.

Women’s rights activists were outraged when the Turkish government abandoned the landmark Istanbul Convention earlier this year, claiming that its gender equality principles harmed traditional family values.

According to rights groups, 345 women have been killed in Turkey so far this year.

Thousands marched through the streets of Madrid and Barcelona in a sea of purple banners, while others demonstrated in Valencia, Seville, and other towns around Spain, where the government has made the battle against domestic abuse a national priority.

Marchers with purple masks, caps, and scarves marched through the Spanish capital behind a large banner stating “Enough with the violence perpetrated by males against women. Now is the time to find solutions!” They sang, “Not all of us are here, the slain are missing,” as they marched past the Cibeles fountain and other historic buildings lit up in purple, holding placards that said, “Not even one more death.”

“It remains a scourge and a significant problem on a global basis,” Leslie Hoguin, a 30-year-old student and performer, told AFP.

“It’s past time for patriarchal aggression against women’s bodies, lives, and choices to end.”

Many ladies were fed up with the continual abuse they were subjected to.

“We’re tired of the constant violence against us, which comes in many forms,” Maria Moran, a 50-year-old civil servant, said.

“We want to see prostitution outlawed, as well as the killings, abuse, and rapes that go along with it.”

In 2004, Spain’s parliament passed Europe’s first law prohibiting gender-based violence by a large margin.

“Ending sexist violence is a national priority,” Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a self-described feminist with a female-dominated cabinet, said on Twitter.

“We shall only be a just society when all forms of violence against women are eliminated.”

In Spain, 37 women have been killed by their spouses so far this year. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.